It’s being reported that the City of Woodland has selected a new Chief of Police. The Battle Ground Reflector reports that Jeffrey Cavender of Momence, Illinois was selected at the City Council meeting on the 3rd of this month, chosen out of four finalists for the position. Cavender currently works as the Police Chief in that city; he was chosen over Jim Kelly of Kelso, who currently works as a Washington State Patrol Trooper, Michael McDermott out of Maryland, and William Spears, the former Police Chief from Willows, California. They say that Cavender has 31 years of law enforcement experience, along with background as a certified firefighter and as a paramedic. A deep background check is now being conducted, and it’s hoped that Cavender can start his new job on May 1st. The City of Woodland has been looking for a Police Chief since Phil Crochet retired at the end of last year. Former Clark County Sherriff Garry Lucas has been serving as the interim Chief.