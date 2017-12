You’re going to get the chance to ring in the New Year with a razor clam dig, as Washington Fish and Wildlife announces the next rounds of available digging days. Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks will all be open for digging on the evening tides on December 31st; Twin Harbors and Mocrocks will also be open for digging on the Monday evening tide. Digs are also being planned from Sunday, January 28th to Saturday, February 3rd, pending the results of ongoing toxin tests. Digging is only allowed on the evening tides; get full details on the WDFW web pages.