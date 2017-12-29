Tickets may still available for the third annual New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance, which will be happening in the ballroom at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. Doors will open at 5:30 pm, with a buffet dinner of prime rib or blackened salmon being served at 6 pm. The Bob Nelson Band (with Joel Hanson on drums) will perform from 7 to 10 pm, and the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square will be live-streamed at 9 pm. There will also be a complimentary toast of champagne or sparkling cider at that time. This is a fundraiser for the operational fund at the Clatskanie Cultural Center.

Kids can go to the YMCA of Southwest Washington for their New Year’s Overnighter. Kids can be dropped off at 7 pm on New Year’s Eve, and there will be all kinds of fun. Kids can swim, play games, watch movies and have some of the snacks that will be provided. There is a limit of 50 kids; call the YMCA at 360-423-4770 for registration information.