Local newsprint producers are applauding a move by the U. S. Commerce Department, which is now imposing countervailing duties on newsprint produced in Canada. A study was started in August of last year, at the request of NORPAC in Longview. That company complained that Canada was “dumping” newsprint onto the American markets, while also unfairly subsidizing the industry. The Commerce Department agrees that Canada is unfairly dumping material into the U. S. markets, so duties of 6.53 percent are now being imposed on newsprint from 25 plants in Canada, mostly in Quebec and Ontario. In a press release, NORPAC CEO Craig Anneberg says that the decision confirms that Canadian producers of “uncoated groundwood papers” benefit substantially from government subsidies. He says that producers in the United States want a level playing field, and he says that this move is important to American producers who have been “victims of unfair Canadian trade practices.” Final decisions on Canadian paper duties will be made in July, followed by a decision from the International Trade Commission in August. Officials in Canada call the decision “completely unfair and unjustified.” Canada is appealing these duties, seeking relief through NAFTA and through the World Trade Organization.