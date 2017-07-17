There was a large chemical spill on the Weyerhaeuser mill complex property yesterday afternoon, but that spill was contained on-site, and posed no hazard to the environment or local area. At 3:20 pm, officials with Nippon-Dynowave called 911 to report that between 4,000 and 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid had been spilled, but they also reported that the spill was contained inside the building where it occurred, and none of the caustic liquid was able to leave the facility. The incident was reported to 911 for information, with no outside response required. Notifications are also being made to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Ecology. The cause of the spill hasn’t been disclosed.