Annexation of the county “islands” in South Kelso is off the table for the City of Kelso, after action last night by the Kelso City Council. City Manager Steve Taylor says that the message from the Council is clear. Last year, the City Council had directed staff to prepare a ballot measure and other paperwork needed for the annexation of four “islands” of property that are actually in the county, and are not in the city limits of Kelso. The issue was revisited after some recent turnover on the City Council. Council members Larry Alexander and Jeff McAlister say that they have received a lot of correspondence from citizens in the “islands,” saying that they don’t want to come into the city. Manager Taylor says that a possible ballot measure for annexation would take a lot of staff time, and there didn’t seem to be much chance of success. After last night’s vote, the topic is on the shelf, until another City Council decides to revisit the issue.

In other action last night, additional Lodging Tax allocations of $18,000 were made, $15,000 to Kelso Babe Ruth, $1,000 for a Longview Parks and Recreation event, and $2,000 for the South Kelso Neighborhood Association and Uncaged Cycles, as they plan to bring back the Iron Horse motorcycle rally. A vote on an ordinance dealing with Severe Weather Shelters was passed on first reading, and will be brought back for final action at the next City Council meeting.