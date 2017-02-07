Based on poor results by commercial dippers, it appears that there will be NO sport dipping of smelt in the Cowlitz River this year. Commercial dipping sessions were set up last Thursday and yesterday; Washington Fish and Wildlife officials say that the results on Thursday were “poor,” and yesterday’s results were even worse. WDFW Biologist Brad James tells the Daily News that he plans to advise that no sport dipping be allowed this Saturday, one of two days that was under consideration. They say that there’s still a possibility that some dipping could be allowed on Saturday, the 18th, but that would be after a significant improvement in the commercial test dipping. A decision on dipping for the 18th will be made on Valentine’s Day, but James says that “it’s pretty doubtful.”