The Longview City Council also declined to take action on the request from Council member Mary Jane Melink, asking for reductions in the days and hours that fireworks can legally be sold and used. Melink says that she’s aware that local non-profits use these sales as major fundraisers, but she still thinks people would spend, even with the reduced hours. Kelso City Council member Jim Hill spoke to the Longview Council last night, continuing his efforts to reduce and restrict personal fireworks use in the area. He emphasizes that that they’re not trying to infringe on anyone’s rights, he says that they just some common sense measures to reduce the negative impacts on local veterans, pets and the elderly. When asked about enforcement, Melink says that almost all ordinances are difficult to enforce. In the end, Melink’s motion failed. Fireworks stands will operate under the current ordinances, and the current days and times for setting off fireworks will also remain unchanged.