Just a reminder, the County Commissioners have cancelled the public meeting and hearing regarding the Headquarters Landfill, saying that they want to spend more time to study the issue. Cowlitz County is currently in the midst of reviewing management and operations at the facility near Silver Lake, considering two main ideas. One is to contract with a private company for operate and manage the facility, with that company providing annual payments to the county. Republic Services out of Klickitat County has been selected as the company that the county would be contracting with. The second option is to continue with Cowlitz County Solid Waste as the operator of the facility. No future date for this meeting has been scheduled; Cowlitz County will announce a time, date and location for the meeting when the Commissioners are ready.