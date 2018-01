New Kelso City Council member Lisa Knight Alexander is working on a peaceful protest for this evening, expressing opposition to a methadone clinic that being proposed for Kelso. The current plans are for the clinic to go into the old Worksource building in downtown Kelso, right next to the Kelso City Hall. Alexander says that she’s against having the clinic in downtown, claiming that Kelso has been “gifted” with too many of these type of facilities. She claims that the clinic will be hosting as many as 300 clients from five counties, and she says that “Kelso has had enough.” Alexander says that if the county needs this clinic, then they can find another place for it. The “No! No! Methadone” protest starts at 5:30 this afternoon at the Longview Public Library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.