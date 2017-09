The turmoil at Kelso High School got turned up another notch when rumors about an “active shooter” raced across social media. Reports about a possible shooter started showing up on Facebook shortly after 9 this morning, which led to strong reactions, including a number of parents pulling their kids out of school. Kelso Police did bring additional units to the school, but they confirmed that there was no shooter. School officials also confirm that there were no threats or weapons at the school. Classes are proceeding normally.