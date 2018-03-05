There will be no chance to bust out the smelt nets this year, as Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that too few smelt are returning to allow a recreational fishery. WDFW fishery managers say that test fisheries show very few fish in the river, with less than 130 pounds landed in eight days of test dipping. They say that’s well below the 250 pounds needed to allow for sport dipping. They say that there are very few signs of smelt in the river, along with none of the “frenzied activity” by birds and sea lions that shows a healthy run. Smelt were placed on the Endangered Species List as “threatened” in 2010; after a three-year hiatus, limited dipping was allowed for two days, followed by one-day dipping sessions in the most recent years. WDFW officials say that they know that people really enjoy smelt-dipping, but they can’t allow any sport harvest with these meager returns. They that populations may be declining again, so it’s too early to tell if next year will be better.