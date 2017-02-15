It appears that there will be NO recreational smelt dipping this year, after a second round of commercial test dipping came up empty. Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that only one single fish was caught during the commercial dips earlier this week, far short of the 150-pound per-boat goal that would have triggered from sport dipping. Fish managers are still expecting about three million pounds of smelt to come through the Lower Columbia this year, similar to the smaller runs in 2011 and 2012. Those numbers are well below the 16.6 million pounds that came through in 2014. Biologists continue to monitor the run, saying that they are continuing to collect data, trying to determine if the main run has arrived yet. If dipping is eventually allowed, it will probably look like last year, with dipping allowed on one day only. Regardless of the run size, Native American smelt dippers are anticipated over the next few weeks, continuing with their ritual and subsistence harvests. Last, Native Americans collected a little over 8,500 pounds of Cowlitz River smelt.