The Bonneville Power Administration is announcing that the plans to build an 80-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line between Castle Rock and Troutdale are being scrapped. BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer announced this decision this morning, saying that the decision reflects the agency’s commitment to implement new planning and management of its transmission system and commercial business practices. The decision also comes after huge public reaction, mostly negative; Mainzer says that public input did play a role in the decision; he says that after getting a huge amount of information over the past nine years, the decision to not build is “the best decision for the region.” BPA says that it continues to identify upgrades to existing transmission facilities, along with new business and commercial practices that they say will preserve the value of the system, while meeting customer demands. A conference will be held within a month, where they will discuss “new ways” to meet customers needed. They also plan to initiate a two-year pilot project in the Portland-Vancouver area, targeting “congestion relief” through peak usage periods during the summer.