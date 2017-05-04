May marks the traditional start to the community festival season, but there’s one local gathering that’s not taking place this year, after more than 60 years of celebration. Officials with the City of Vader confirm that there will be NO Vader May Day festival this year, following last year’s 65th annual event. Janet Charlton is the granddaughter of Lena DeAger, who started the event back in 1952, mostly as a showcase for local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Charlton said after last year’s event that it was “impossible” for her to continue, given a lack of volunteer support, along with increased regulations from the city. Charlton says that she approached several groups in Vader for help, but none stepped up to help. Despite the loss of the Vader May Day event, the community festival season does kick off this weekend in Lewis County, with the Packwood Mountain Festival running this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.