Kalama Police are checking over school security videos, to see if they can spot the suspects in a vandalism incident reported over the holiday weekend. Monday evening, it was reported that someone had driven through the landscaping at Kalama High School. They say that it looks like someone tried to climb the bank between the elementary school and the stadium, damaging the “T” in the rock landscaping that spells out “’Nook Nation.” At this time, no suspects have been identified.