Longview-based NORPAC is looking for protection from the U. S. government, asking the other Washington to intervene in what the company says are unfair Canadian trading practices. The Daily News reports that NORPAC filed a petition with the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission, asking that antidumping and countervailing duties be filed against paper-makers based in Canada. NORPAC claims that Canadian papermakers are being unfairly subsidized by the government, with no fewer than 65 separate subsidies reported. They say that this allows the companies from Canada to sell their paper at prices that are 16 to 65 percent lower than what they should be. If the feds decide to take up the petition, it could take up to a year for the Department of Commerce and the ITC to conduct separate investigations; decisions from the federal agencies could be out in May and July of next year.