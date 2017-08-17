Looking to “level the playing field,” North Pacific Paper Corporation, or NORPAC, is announcing that a paper machine at the Longview mill will be shut down. The company announced yesterday that one of three machines will go down, beginning this October. In the announcement, NORPAC says that they will expand capacity on the other two machines to serve its customer base. NORPAC has been in the midst of significant changes following its sale to One Rock Capital in October of last year; in May, worker wages were cut by 10 percent, and retirement benefits were also cut. NORPAC has been struggling to find its footing in the face of light demand in its core markets, and due to competition from low-priced paper coming from Canada. American paper makers are asking the Federal government to act against “dumping” of subsidized paper in US markets.