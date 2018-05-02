Responding to a cry from newsprint users in the United States, NORPAC is announcing that they plan to re-start a paper machine that was idled last October, saying that as many as 50 full and part-time workers will be needed to run the machine. The Daily News reports on this development; the machine was shut down last fall, as NORPAC filed a complaint with the U. S. Trade Commission, claiming that they were being unfairly undercut by government-subsidized Canadian paper producers. After tariffs were imposed on Canadian paper products, that put some pressure on those buyers of Canadian newsprint. NORPAC officials say that the machine will initially run on a limited basis, with most of the new positions being part-time hires. While this restart gets under way, the complaints filed by NORPAC are also proceeding. A public hearing is planned on July 17th in front of the International Trade Commission, and an anti-dumping decision should be out from the Department of Commerce in early August.