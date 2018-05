Things weren’t exactly what they seemed when someone reported seeing a car floating down the Cowlitz River yesterday morning. At about 9:20 am, someone called 911 from the 300 block of Dike Road in Castle Rock, saying that they thought they saw a vehicle floating downstream. Cowlitz Fire District 6 was called out, along with Castle Rock Police and the Sheriff’s Office. A Castle Rock Officer spotted the object near Brewers Hill Road, while the Sheriff’s Office was planning to bring out its drone. The object eventually moved out of a rip-tide area and started moving downstream, and that’s when they determined that the item wasn’t a vehicle. They say that it actually turned out to be a mattress. The response was de-escalated, while the mattress continued downstream.