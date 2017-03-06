The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion reported last Friday morning, where the suspect reportedly claimed to be a police officer. At about 11:45 am on Friday, a woman living in the 600 block of Chapman Road relayed a story from her 13 year-old son, who says that a strange man came into their home. The boy says that he had been asleep on the couch when a man showed up inside the house, saying “This is the police.” The man ran off when the three dogs that were inside the house came after the man. The teen says that the man looked “homeless,” and didn’t look like an officer. The woman also says that she found evidence that an outside door had been kicked in. The teen did provide a description of the suspect, and will be going over a photo montage to see if the suspect can be identified.