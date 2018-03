A call about a driver brandishing a gun in a road rage incident on I-5 turned out to be a false alarm. Around 5:40 yesterday afternoon, a call came into 911, with the caller reporting that they were “pursuing” a pickup, after the driver supposedly flashed a pistol at the other driver. The “chase” went into Castle Rock, exiting the freeway at exit 49. Both cars continued on several streets in Castle Rock; the caller claims that they were running red lights, and he claims that the “suspect” tried to ram several cars, including his own. Both cars stopped in the 400 block of Clearwood Road; Sheriff’s Deputies and Castle Rock Police responded to that scene. They met with all involved, and found that the “gun” was actually a flashlight. The incident has been turned over to the State Patrol for additional investigation.