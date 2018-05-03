Scott David Lamb, 47, of Longview is under arrest after an incident at the Monticello Park Senior Living Community, an incident that got started as a report of “shots fired.” Longview Police were called to the retirement and assisted living facility at 605 Broadway at about 6:45 last night, when it was reported that a man was trespassing in one of the rooms, and that there may have been a gunshot. Staff went into their emergency mode, while officers responded. Police learned early on that the suspect ran out of the facility, and was seen running down a nearby alley. Longview’s K-9 was called in, and helped track the suspect to the yard of a home in the 800 block of 7th. Lamb was ordered to the ground and was arrested at gunpoint. He’s now being held on a first-degree criminal trespass charge, and is also being served with a Department of Corrections warrant. Police say that they didn’t find any evidence of gunfire, and they believe that door-slamming was mistaken for the sound of gunshots.
Not Shots
Posted on 3rd May 2018 at 09:10
