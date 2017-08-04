After another high heat record yesterday in Longview, things should cool off a bit today, though it will still be warm. The 101 degrees reported yesterday in Longview breaks the record for August 3rd, which had previously been set in 1952, at 100 degrees. Kelso had a high of 102, Castle Rock hit 100 degrees, and Kalama got to 101. Heat records were set in Portland, Vancouver, Hillsboro, Seattle, SeaTac and Olympia. Temperatures are expected to drop quite a bit today, with a high of 87 predicted in the Kelso-Longview area today. An Excessive Heat Warning remains up in the local area until 11 pm today; while the hottest part of the heat wave may be over, it’s still going to be hot enough to pose a real hazard, especially when you consider the cumulative effect of several days of heat. Keep yourself hydrated, try to stay out of the direct sun, protect your pets, and be sure to check in on loved ones and neighbors who might be vulnerable.

The smoke from the wildfires in British Columbia and eastern Washington also appears to be easing up, but there’s still an Air Quality Alert up in the local area, and it has actually been extended through next Tuesday. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality jointly issued the alert yesterday; they say that the smoke from wildfires is combining with weather conditions to affect local air quality. Smoke and other pollutants are being trapped near the ground, which can pose a real hazard to people with COPD, or other respiratory issues. You’re advised to limit your outdoor activities, and keep kids indoors if it’s smoky. Those with heart or lung issues should follow the advice of their medical providers.