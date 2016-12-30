Be aware that the legal hours for purchase of fireworks go from noon to 11 pm today and tomorrow, and the legal period for setting those fireworks off is from 6 pm tomorrow evening until 1 am on January 1st. You could be cited for discharging fireworks outside of these hours.

Also be aware that the police agencies in Kelso, Longview and Castle Rock will be joining with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol for increased DUI and impaired driver patrols, going through New Year’s Day. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says that there’s been an uptick in the number of DUI traffic deaths, particularly with drivers that are testing positive for alcohol and other drugs. You’re reminded that mixing alcohol with marijuana or other drugs can have devastating consequences; you’re encouraged to drive sober, or to make sure that you have alternative transportation plans.

With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, the official holiday will be on Monday, so we’ll have a lot of long weekends happening all over the area. The Longview Police Department front office will be closing at noon today, and will also be closed all day on Monday. Most government offices will be closed on Monday, along with the Post Office, schools and other concerns. It’s probably a good idea to get your business done today, since there will be a lot of stuff closed on Monday.