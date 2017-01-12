Yesterday’s snow is this morning’s ice on area roadways. The snow has stopped falling in the local area, but almost none of that snow has melted, as overnight lows once again dip below 20 degrees. Main roadways in the Kelso-Longview area have some packed snow on them, or traffic has worn that snow down to the pavement. Side streets are still snow-covered, and there’s now an ice glaze on top of that snow. Driving around the area is pretty challenging this morning, especially if you live on a hill, or on a lesser-traveled road. Parking lots and sidewalks could be extremely hazardous this morning, as packed snow become glaze ice. Schools made the call yesterday afternoon and evening, announcing that classes would be canceled today, including Lower Columbia College. Public Transit and other concerns may also be affected by the icy roads. It’s another good day to stay off the roads if you can; if you do need to go out, it’s probably a good idea to call ahead to make sure that the particular business or office is open today.

The Weather Service reports that the Kelso-Longview area got between five and eight inches of snow; Castle Rock got eight inches, five inches was registered in the Lexington area, and even more in the hills around the area. Weather Service officials say that this is the heaviest snowstorm to hit the area since December of 2008; some spots in the West Hills of Portland got as much as 15 inches; they say that this event is probably comparable to storms that were recorded in February of 1995, or in January of 1980. They say that the snow is done for a while, but we’ll see this deep cold through the weekend, when things will start to warm up again.

While linemen continue to work on power outages in the Portland metro area, Cowlitz PUD officials report that all circuits are up and running this morning, after responding to a number of outages reported all across the county. A total of about 1,800 Cowlitz PUD customers lost power at some point yesterday morning, with almost all of those outage caused by snow-laden limbs falling onto overhead lines. All repairs were complete by yesterday afternoon, and no problems are reported this morning.