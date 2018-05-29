The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports the rescue of a naked man who was in the Columbia River. The incident was reported yesterday morning, directly off of the shore in Kalama. Deputies were on the water all weekend, and responded to a report of a man in the water, yelling for help. When other boaters tried to approach the man, he told them to “go away.” When the Deputies arrived, the man reportedly said that he didn’t need any help, and that he was just trying to swim across the river. The man told the Deputies not to worry, “because God has my back.” The Deputies were eventually able to talk the man out of the water, noting that they were out in the middle of the river, and the man was very tired and very cold. The man did get into the boat; they say that he was extremely cold, and had consumed a large amount of water. The man was loaded into an ambulance, and was taken to the hospital for an examination. The man’s name was not released; he’s reported to be in his mid-twenties, and said that he was a Kalama resident.