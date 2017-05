PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center took time to honor its nurses earlier this month, presenting the 2017 Nursing Excellence Awards in a ceremony held on the 10th of this month. Emergency Department Nurse Jodie Mason received the “Nurse as Advocate” Award, while Vascular Lab Nurse Tessa Makaiwi was presented with the award for “Nurse as Clinician.” Jeff Johnson works in Employee Health, and he was recognized as this year’s “Nurse as Collaborator.” Tamara Wheeldon is another Emergency Department Nurse, and she was presented with the award for “Nurse as Educator.” Wayne van Hamme also works in the ED, and he received the “Nurse as Innovator” award; Karla Houk with the Cancer Program got the award for “Nurse as Leader.” The awards were presented in celebration of National Nurses Week.