The current Poet Laureate from Gonzaga University is in Longview today, taking part in the latest installment of the Northwest Voices Literary Series. Tod Marshall won the Washington State Book Award in 2015, for his latest book, called “Bugle.” He has several published books of poetry; he has also published collected interviews with other poets, along with an anthology of works from those writers. Marshall will be conducting a writing workshop in Main 145 at Lower Columbia College, going from 3:30 to 5 pm. At 7 pm, Marshall is scheduled to be at the Longview Public Library, where Marshall will be reading from his works. Both events are free and are open to anyone interested.