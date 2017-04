The Northwest Voices Literary Series continues today, bringing in award-winning author Joe Wilkins for a writing workshop and a reading. Wilkins won the GLCA New Writers award in 2014 for his memoir entitled “The Mountain and the Fathers: Growing Up on the Big Dry.” Wilkins has won several other poetry and writing awards; he currently directs the creative writing program at Linfield College in McMinnville. He’ll hold a writing workshop from 3:30 to 5 pm in Main 145 at LCC, followed by a reading in the Longview Library at 7 pm. Both events are free and are open to all.