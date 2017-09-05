The Northwest Voices Literary Series continues today, with world traveler Stephen Murphy coming in for a talk. Murphy was born and raised in Washington, but he has spent his adult life engaged in areas all around the world, particularly Latin America. Murphy has been involved in advising firms in Brazil and South America for more than 40 years. Murphy served as the Director of the Peace Corps for the Interamericas and Pacific Region during the George Walker Bush administration, while also serving as the Director of Worldnet Television, an information arm of the U. S. State Department. Murphy’s latest book is called “On the Edge: An Odyssey,” a “reflective look” at his life and the decisions that he’s made. Murphy will be presenting from his book in a free workshop that’s planned for 7 pm tonight at the Longview Public Library. All are invited.