Poetry will be the focus of today’s Northwest Voices Literary Series event, as Donald Levering and Joseph Green come in for a writing workshop and a reading. The workshop with the award-winning poets will run from 3:30 to 5:30 pm in Room 145 in the Main Building at Lower Columbia College, which will then be followed by a reading that will start at 7 pm in the Magazine Reading Room at the Longview Public Library. Both events are free and are open to anyone interested.