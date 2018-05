Longview native Jon Gosch will be back in town today, sharing his knowledge and inspiration at today’s Northwest Voices Literary Series event. After growing up in Longview, Gosch went to the University of Washington, where he studied creative writing and journalism. His second novel is titled “Deep Fire Rise,” dealing with the eruption of Mount Saint Helens. Gosch’s work is getting critical acclaim, being praised by some of the top authors in the region. Gosch will be conducting a writing workshop from 3:30 to 5 pm today in Room 147 in the Main building at Lower Columbia College, and then he will hold a reading from 7 to 8 pm at the Longview Public Library. Both events are free, and are open to anyone interested.