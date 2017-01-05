There was another packed house last night at the John Searing Auditorium in Longview, as the Southwest Clean Air Agency held a public hearing on the draft air emissions permit for the proposed Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility. It’s reported that more than 150 people attended last night’s hearing; they say that opponents of the project were the majority, but supporters also spoke up. Back in November, the Clean Air Agency announced that the proposed facility would NOT be a major air polluter; opponents challenge that finding, while backers say that NWIW is going “above and beyond” to make sure that the plant is environmentally sensitive and responsible. A two-month public comment period on the air quality permit ends tomorrow. You can review the document and make a comment on the Southwest Clean Air Agency web page.