After three days of input and testimony, the Cowlitz County Hearings Examiner will now start the process of evaluating the material submitted, and will issue a decision on two of the major permits for the proposed Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant in the next few weeks. In yesterday’s third day of the hearing on the Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and Conditional Use Permit for the facility, an expert testified on the possible impacts of methanol spills, saying that the overall impacts of a spill would be small, as most of the methanol would evaporate or would dissipate. Opponents have been raising concerns about the impacts of spills and explosions. The Hearings Examiner will take all of the input, and may also request additional information from those who testified. Once that input is “complete,” then a decision would be rendered within ten days after that. The whole process could take several weeks.

These are two of the major permits needed to have the project move forward. Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama have already received Hydraulic Project approval from Washington Fish and Wildlife, Incidental Harassment Authorization from NOAA, and a Biological Opinion from the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A NOAA Biological Opinion is pending, along with the Clean Water Permit from the Corps of Engineers, Water Quality Certification from the Department of Ecology, and a Minor Source Air Discharge permit from the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency.