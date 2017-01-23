Three days of hearings on the proposed Northwest Innovation Works proposed methanol production and export facility get under way today. Starting at 9 this morning, the Cowlitz County Public Hearings Examiner will open a hearing at the Cowlitz County Regional Conference Center, taking input and testimony in regard to the Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and the Conditional Use Permit for the facility. The hearing is scheduled to take three full days, going from 9 am to 5 pm today, tomorrow and Wednesday. There will be a 90-minute lunch break each day, starting at noon. The hearing will start off with presentations from Cowlitz County, Northwest Innovation Works, the Port of Kalama, and groups like the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. Following the lunch break, public testimony will begin at 1:30 pm, though that time could be adjusted, depending on the length of the early presentations. Public testimony will continue on Tuesday, as time is needed. On Wednesday, Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama will get time to respond to issues that were raised earlier.

Other events are also planned today in connection with the hearing. At noon, Citizens for a Green Economy, who support the facility, will be holding a lunch rally in the Floral building, right across from the main Expo Center. Opponents of the plant will be heading to Gerhart Gardens Park for a rally of their own, where a rehabilitated Bald Eagle will be released to the wild. That’s scheduled to take place at 12:30 this afternoon.