They’re getting closer to breaking ground on the $1.8 billion Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility, as the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency issues the Final Air Discharge Permit for the plant. SWCAA informed Northwest Innovation Works of the permit approval yesterday, which sets the limits of airborne emissions that are allowed to come out of the facility. This is one of the major permits that’s needed to allow the project to start construction, though the permit for the 3.1 mile natural gas lateral that would fuel the plant is still in the process. NWIW is now awaiting the approval of the Shoreline Development Permit from the Department of Ecology, along with several Federal permits that are connected to construction of the dock that the ships serving the plant would use. A 30-day appeal period now opens; it’s being reported that environmental groups like Columbia Riverkeeper are now examining the permit as they consider the possibility of an appeal to the Pollution Control Hearings Board. The full text of the 35-page permit approval is available at swcleanair.org.