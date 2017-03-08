In a written response to the recent decision from the Cowlitz County Hearings Examiner, Northwest Innovation Works reports that they will be able to follow that decision, and that they will comply with the list of conditions that was imposed in that decision. Today’s Daily News reports on the response from Hearing Examiner Mark Scheibmeir; NWIW President Vee Godley says that they have carefully gone over the decision from Scheibmeir, and that the company will be able to successfully build and operate the facility, working under the strict conditions that the Hearings Examiner laid out. Godley says that they do request the correction of several “typographical and factual errors,” including a statement that the plant would be the “largest single source of greenhouse gases in Washington.” Schiebmier says that he meant to say “one of the largest,” and that he’s reviewing the other comments from Northwest Innovation Works. The documents are still on track to be sent to the Department of Ecology for approval within the next few weeks. It’s possible that there could be a legal challenge to whatever decision comes out of Olympia.