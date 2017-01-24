Multiple charges are pending against Christopher Lee Woods, 31, of Kelso, after he allegedly used a wine bottle to assault another man, and then was involved in a high-speed drive to County Line Park. It’s alleged that he fought with Deputies that took him into custody there. This case got started around 2 pm yesterday, when a man called and claimed that Woods had hit him with a wine bottle, then he got into a minivan and started heading west on Ocean Beach Highway. The assault victim followed, relaying to 911 dispatchers that Woods was doing more than 100 miles an hour, while passing multiple cars in no-passing zones, forcing at least one vehicle off of the road. Woods pulled into County Line Park, and that’s where he was eventually taken into custody. A puppy that was in the van was turned over to the Humane Society. Woods is being charged with second-degree assault, malicious mischief and third-degree escape; he also has an outstanding warrant. This investigation continues.