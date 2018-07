The State Patrol is continuing to investigate a collision that took place last night at 46th and Ocean Beach Highway, an incident that may have resulted in a fatality. A few minutes after 11 last night, a driver called 911 from 46th and Ocean Beach, reporting that they had hit a person riding a bike. It was reported that the bike rider was down in the grass, and was not breathing. CPR was attempted, apparently without success, as the Cowlitz County Coroner was also called to the scene. Additional information is expected later today.