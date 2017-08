John M. West, 69, of Longview is recovering from injuries he received yesterday when his motorcycle was rear-ended on Ocean Beach Highway, a crash that closed the highway near Stella for about an hour. State Troopers say that the collision happened at 4 pm yesterday, five miles west of Longview. State Troopers say that west was eastbound, and had stopped for traffic in front of him when he was hit from behind by Jeffrey Vik, 46, of Cathlamet. Vik wasn’t hurt in the collision, while West was taken to St. John Medical Center; he’s listed in stable condition this morning. Vik is being cited for following too closely.