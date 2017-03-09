Longview Police say that robbery charges will be filed if a suspected shoplifter is caught and arrested. This incident was reported shortly after 9 last night, in the 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway. The 911 caller says that they tried to stop a man who was suspected of taking a basket full of food from a nearby store; when the suspect was confronted, that man allegedly pulled out a long metal pipe, and then threatened the caller. The suspect was last seen on foot, heading west from the area of 15th and Ocean Beach Highway. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, about 5’6”, with dark hair and a dark complexion. Longview Police checked the area, but they didn’t find the man.