Longview Police are looking into a possible robbery incident that was reported last night in the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway. A woman called LPD at about 8:45 pm, saying that she saw a group of four persons, two of them armed with what appeared to be a handgun with a silencer. She says that the two armed men approached two other men; after the encounter, the armed men ran off, and the two other men yelled that they had been robbed. The reporting party says that the suspects were wearing black hoodies with the hoods pulled up, and were last seen running north on 30th Avenue. Longview Police checked the area and talked with several people, but they did not find the suspects.