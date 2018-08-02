If you’re planning to head toward Cathlamet today, be aware that some tree removal work could extend the length of your trip. The Department of Transportation says that four “danger trees” need to be removed above the roadway at milepost 47, between Mill Creek Road and County Line Park. WashDOT says that there are four trees that are leaning over, far above the road in that area. WashDOT officials say that the highway could be closed as long as an hour as each tree is removed separately. Work is planned between 8 am and 2 pm today, with the work crew needing to rappel to each tree. Once the tree is removed, then they will need to clean up the highway before then next tree can come down. It’s possible that the work could be done sooner, but they wanted to block out enough time to get the job done safely. It might be a good day to take Highway 30 to the coast.