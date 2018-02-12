If you’re using Ocean Beach Highway over the next couple of months, be aware of some road work that might impede your progress. Starting today, The Washington Department of Transportation is closing the westbound lane of the highway between Bunker Hill Road and Germany Creek Road, as they deal with a problematic slide. A temporary traffic signal is being put up, controlling traffic in each direction. The speed limit in that area is also being dropped from 55 to 25 miles an hour, while this signal is in place. WSDOT plans to install metal boxes alongside the highway, to try and keep debris off of the road. They also plan to replace protective fencing that was damaged in this last slide. WSDOT says that they hope to complete this work by spring.