Word is getting out about the passing of William “Bill” Sari, the owner of Columbia Ford and Hyundai on 7th Avenue in Longview. Family members say that he died last Friday, at the age of 90. Sari first purchased his car dealership in 1969, also bringing in his sons, Pat, Phil and Steve. Over the years, the dealership has grown to include multiple car lines and brands, while the Sari family also continued a history of community involvement and support. Memorial services are pending.

Memorial services are planned this morning at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Longview, honoring the life of former Longview City Council member and businessman Barry Morrill. He recently passed away at the age of 84, after battling medical issues. Today’s ceremony is open to the public, and it starts at 11 am at the church, located at the corner of 26th and Nichols Boulevard in Longview.