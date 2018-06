A Coast Guard helicopter was deployed yesterday morning, helping to evacuate a 50 year-old fisherman who was injured off of the entry to Grays Harbor. At about 8:15 yesterday morning, a distress call came in over the radio, reporting that a fisherman about the “Myrna Lynn” had a severe hand injury, and he was in shock. A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat was sent from Westport, meeting up with the Myrna Lynn about 13 miles offshore. The patient was transferred to the Motor Lifeboat at about 9 am, and then was taken back to Westport. From there, the man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. The man’s condition has not been updated this morning.