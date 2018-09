Marine Area 1 off of Ilwaco will re-open for two days of salmon fishing, to be allowed this Sunday and Monday. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that anglers will be able to keep Chinook and hatchery Coho salmon. WDFW closed this area earlier this month, after the catch quota was met. They say that a transfer of the quota from the commercial troll fishery is allowing this re-opening of the recreational fishery. The Columbia River Control Zone will remain closed to fishing during this time. There’s a daily bag limit of two salmon, either Chinook or Coho; all wild Coho salmon must be released.