If you’re planning some deep-sea salmon fishing, this is the weekend to get out there. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that Marine Area 1 off of Ilwaco and Marine Area 4 off of Neah Bay will close to salmon fishing on Monday, the 13th. Fishery managers say that quotas are being reached in both of those areas, so they will have to close. Marine Area 2 out of Westport and Area 3 out of La Push will remain open for the time being. Washington Fish and Wildlife has more information.