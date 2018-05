Longview Police report making an arrest after a man was revived following an apparent overdose at a motel on 15th Avenue. Just before 11 last night, someone came into the office of the motel in the 800 block of 15th Avenue, saying that they need medical aid. The person said that a man was in their room, and was not breathing. Officers and aid personnel responded and provided aid, including treatment for an opioid overdose. Joshua S. Pearce of Rainier, Oregon, 35, was revived, and then was taken to St. John Medical Center for examination. Following his trip to the Emergency Department, Pearce was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, charged with possession of heroin. He’s also being served with two local warrants, and one fugitive warrant.